Support for popular Shropshire mum with cancer diagnosis comes from a tiny island thousands of miles away

Danielle Jones, a player for Shifnal Town Ladies was diagnosed with breast cancer which has spread to her liver. She’s been given a terminal diagnosis at the age of 29.

A crowdfunding campaign designed to send Danielle, her husband Owen and their two-year-old son, Harry, to Disneyland has smashed through its £10,000 target. It is currently at £15,000 but they aren't stopping the efforts.

Fundraising efforts are continuing across not only Shropshire but in the tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla.

Uprising FC, which plays in the one and only men's league in the island's capital, The Valley, is 4,002 miles from Shifnal. But even being so far away there are still strong links to Shropshire.

Uprising FC's volunteer media officer Gareth Thomas actually lives in Minsterley. When Gareth is not working at his day job as a warehouse supervisor he's watching Anguilla Football League games on YouTube, writing match reports and interviewing players, as well as writing his blog

"I'm friends with Becki Williams, the goalkeeper at Shifnal Ladies and she posted about Danielle on Facebook.

"After my little boy needed treatments after being born I decided that I would try to do my bit for someone else. The club discussed it and agreed to help," said Gareth.

They are raffling off a prized Uprising FC shirt for £2 a number and hope to raise as much as possible. You need to be on Twitter and follow @UprisingFC for a chance to enter the raffle.

ENTRY DETAILS

Simply DM us by saying the word 'in' and saying how many numbers you want. £2 per number, or equivalent currency from wherever you are in the world. First 2 numbers have been taken very kindly by our club secretary @PascalSch89

Pls retweet so we can raise lots https://t.co/WVrMjRvpLg — Uprising FC (@UprisingFC) January 12, 2023

Gareth Thomas showing off a sylish Uprising FC shirt

There is also a very strong sporting link between Shropshire and Anguilla. Former Shrewsbury Town Cricket Club overseas player in 2019 - Asharn Hodge, is also a very good footballer now with Uprising FC.

Becki Williams, Shifnal Ladies goalkeeper, said: "Danielle is blown away by the support she is getting. It is amazing. She is quiet and I think she is a bit overwhelmed by it all.

"Danielle can't travel out of the UK yet because of the treatment she is getting so we are using the time to raise as much as possible and to get things sorted out like her little boy's passport.

"It is going to cost quite a lot to go and then to have some spending money, and to make sure Owen does not have to worry about things later."

There are also fun days being organised in March.

Danielle's Day will be held at Madeley Cricket Club, Telford on March 11 from 1pm. Raffle prizes are flooding in including tickets to an air festival, safari park tickets, bottomless brunch and meals at local restaurants, hair and beauty treatments and much more.

Find out more here: https://fb.me/e/3io0fCRPl

Shifnal Town Ladies is also organising Dani's Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 25. There will be food vans, a bar, live entertainment and plenty to do as a family. It will be at the Acoustafoam Stadium, Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal.

The fundraising campaign is also attracting high profile support. An authentic Man United shirt will be raffled off.

England Lionesses footballer Alex Greenwood is taking Danielle and her team mates to the Man City Ladies game at the weekend, with Danielle going as a special guest.

The family has also been to Wolverhampton Wanderers and little Harry has been given gifts.

Natalie Trevor, secretary of Shifnal Town Ladies, said she and the club has been stunned by the outpouring of support for Danielle and her family.

The Shifnal Town fundraiser can be found at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/shifnal-town-ladies.

The crowdfunding page to pay for the Disneyland trip can be found at gofundme.com/f/danielle-jones-magical-memories.

Danielle herself has posted online: “Not what I really wanted to be posting but I wanted to put this on here so that everyone knows and no-one is asking my family or friends questions that they might find hard to answer.

“We’ve not had the best few months but I’ve finally had all of my results back.

“I’ve been diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer which has spread to my liver. There is no cure for this, it will be just having chemo to keep it at bay.