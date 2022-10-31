Notification Settings

Police say 'no suspicious circumstances' in death of man

By Dominic RobertsonShifnalPublished:

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances after a man was found dead this morning.

Shifnal's St Andrew's Churchyard was closed off by the emergency services this morning, after the discovery of the man.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police confirmed that a man had died, but said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "Around 7.30am this morning we received a report concerned for the safety of a man in the churchyard of St Andrew’s church, Shifnal.

"We attended with West Midlands Ambulance Service and sadly a 46-year-old man from Shifnal had died.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

