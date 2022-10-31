Police say 'no suspicious circumstances' in death of man

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Shifnal's St Andrew's Churchyard was closed off by the emergency services this morning, after the discovery of the man.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police confirmed that a man had died, but said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "Around 7.30am this morning we received a report concerned for the safety of a man in the churchyard of St Andrew’s church, Shifnal.

"We attended with West Midlands Ambulance Service and sadly a 46-year-old man from Shifnal had died.