Residents of narrow country lane on Shropshire/ Staffordshire border claim HGVs make life a 'misery'

Resident Helen Rutter, front, with Councillor Paul Fisher, Sandy and Patrick Baker, Helen Fisher and Annice Dixon

Residents of Hubbal Lane in Tong have urged planners to deny a retrospective planning application they say allows large lorries to “shake” their homes and damage the road.

The application from the Bradford Estates would legitimise a change of use of barns at Tong Hill Farm, allowing the company Hire This to continue to store and refurbish portable site accommodation.

But villagers say their lives are being made a “misery” by the frequent passing of large containers on the backs of lorries.

Tong Parish Council also objected to the proposal, claiming the road is unsuitable for such use.

Resident Helen Rutter moved into her property in January 2019, and said she can see the top of passing lorries – which travel as early as 5am – while lying in bed.

“The sheer size of the vehicles that are carrying huge site containers make the lane impassable to horse riders, cyclists and walkers,” she said.

Councillor Paul Fisher, chairman of Tong Parish Council, added: “There are no pavements down Hubbal Lane and there is no doubt this endangers public safety.