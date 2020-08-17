Tributes after Shifnal war veteran dies at 101

Les Cherrington, of Shifnal, who was a member of the famous Desert Rats, died on Saturday.

Originally from Albrighton, Mr Cherrington was a soldier in the Staffordshire Yeomanry Queen’s Own Royal Regiment.

He was injured during a battle in North Africa in 1943 when his Sherman tank was wrecked by a German field gun.

He managed to clamber free despite being badly burned and shrapnel nearly severing his left arm.

After he recovered he continued to serve his country for a further 40 years in the RAF police.

He was a member of Shifnal's Carnival Committee and a volunteer at the event, a member of the town's Male Voice Choir, and a volunteer at RAF Cosford.

RAF Cosford said it was "saddened" to hear of his death, while Shifnal mayor, Councillor Robert Harrop said: "I had the privilege and pleasure of being with him on a number of official occasions and he always astounded me with his natural confidence, even at that age he would speak freely and very eloquently.

"He was an excellent example to everyone."