Flagging up the re-starting of scout meetings

The scouts have been having on-line meet ups through the lockdown but have been given the go-ahead to hold events, outdoors, in September.

Group leader, Michelle Gough, said that the mark the return, The Idsall Lodge of Freemasons had donated a flagpole to the local organisation.

Robert Williams, secretary of the Idsall Lodge of Freemasons said: "Idsall Lodge of Freemasons in Shifnal have again demonstrated their commitment to the local community by presenting a new flagpole to the 1st Shifnal Scout Group.

"The pole is an integral part of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Scouts, the lodge members unanimously endorsed the presentation.

He said it was 10 years ago that the lodge presented a cheque to help Michelle to resume scouting in Shifnal after a seven year gap.

The scout leader said: "I was a parent who wanted to see scouting in Shifnal for my son to go to and I am still here 10 years later.

"The risk assessments we are having to do to get just the outdoor scouting back in September are enormous but we are looking forward to re-starting. We are very grateful to the Freemasons for their help."