Lucky escape for 'drink driver' in crash near Shifnal which saw wooden post penetrate windscreen

The male BMW i8 driver crashed at Wolverhampton Road in Shifnal soon after 1am today. Police said the 'drink driver' was found hiding nearby, thanks to a police helicopter, with no injuries.

His car was wrecked in the crash which saw it leave the road, with a thick wooden post penetrating the passenger-side front window.

The police team at Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said that the helicopter, five police crews, a dog unit, two ambulances and four sets of firefighters were all dispatched to hunt for the driver.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said that a thermal imaging camera was used to check the scene.