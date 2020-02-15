Shifnal car park prone to flooding to be emptied and closed for repairs

Shifnal Town Council is urging residents to ensure vehicles are removed from Aston Street car park on Saturday, February 29, to ensure cars avoid damage while contractors unblock drains and gullies.

The car park will be closed at midnight until 2pm on Sunday, March 1, while engineers use a high pressure water system to stop the flooding, which has reduced the number of spaces available to shoppers.

The council said a local company will be used and risk assessments mean the area has to be empty and completely closed to pedestrians.

Denise Reynolds, town clerk, said: "We appreciate the inconvenience this task will cause, but hope that by carrying out the work on a Sunday, this can be minimised.

"Councillors are aware that the free parking spaces in Shifnal are vital for the local economy and we want to be in a position to have all the car parking spaces available as soon as practicable."

Anyone with concerns can contact the town clerk on 01952461420.