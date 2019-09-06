Christel Callow: Rival hotels take to the pitch for charity

The Park House Hotel and Haughton Hall Hotel will be playing a friendly match on September 23 for the Cure4Christel charity.

The money is being raised by 26-year-old Christel Callow, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. Issues were noticed by her optician, who sent her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for an MRI scan.

See also:

It was there they found a tennis-ball sized tumour and diagnosed her with a stage three cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma.

Now her family are trying to raise £62,000 for her to have proton beam therapy privately, as the treatment is not usually performed on the NHS.

And keen footballers from her home town of Shifnal will be taking to the pitch to help add to the total.

Kick-off will be at 7pm on Septmeber 23 at Shifnal Town's Football Stadium.

Advertising

Nearly £24,000 has been raised through Facebook.

People can donate to the fundraiser by visiting https://www.facebook.com/donate/362318418009785/

Due to the severity of the cancer, the group have until the end of September to raise the funds.