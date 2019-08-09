Menu

Advertising

Hundreds turn out in opposition to plans for M54 homes plan

By Mat Growcott | Shifnal | News | Published:

Hundreds of people packed into Shifnal Village Hall to hear about the latest in the fight against plans to build thousands of homes off the M54.

Hundreds of people packed into Shifnal Village Hall to discuss the plans

Action group Shifnal Matters spoke to more than 300 residents about the results of the first stage of consultation in Shropshire Council’s Local Plan Review and Shifnal’s GP surgery. It also gave residents the chance to ask any questions regarding the next stage of consultation.

The group also highlighted proposed large-scale development in neighbouring Tong and the lack of infrastructure needed for sustainable development.

A similar meeting was also held between residents of Albrighton on Thursday at Red House, where another 300 people came out to discuss potential overflow issues relating to nearby development.

The proposals for Tong put forward by Shropshire Council would see an extra 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land built off junction three of the M54.

Shifnal is the focus for a considerable expansion in Shropshire Council’s local development plan, which sets out proposals for building 1,500 homes in the town until 2036.

Shifnal Telford Local Hubs News Politics
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News