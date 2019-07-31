Advertising
Fire hits neighbouring houses in Shifnal
Fire struck two houses in Shifnal overnight.
The fire started in the roof space of a house in Stone Drive before spreading to a neighbouring building, and was reported just before 1am today.
Four fire engines from Albrighton, Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury attended and the crews used six lots of breathing apparatus and two jets to fight the blaze.
West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.