MP says Shropshire homes plan is ‘flawed’

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard met with councillors and representatives from Tong, Shifnal, Albrighton, and Shropshire Council to discuss the plans from Bradford Estates to build up to 3,000 homes, and develop land for businesses, off Junction 3 of the M54.

The discussions centred on the next stage in fighting the proposals.

Mr Pritchard said: “This campaign is gaining strength and will eventually defeat Shropshire Council’s flawed and ill-thought through plans to bulldoze over thousands of hectares of greenbelt.”

It comes after members of campaign group Shifnal Matters rejected suggestions from Bradford Estates that the plans had the support of residents.

In response Paul Harvey of Curtin & Co, which has been acting on behalf of Bradford Estates, said that they had been making efforts to hold discussions about the plans with affected communities.