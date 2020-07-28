Woman dies after being hit by train in Telford

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on Monday(JUL27) at Oakengates Railway Station. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to Oakengates Station, Station Road, Telford at 9.54pm to reports of a pedestrian who had been involved in a collision with a train.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Sadly one woman was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff."

There were delays to services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton for a lengthy period while emergency services dealt with the incident. All lines were blocked but have now reopened.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "At 9.35pm last night police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at Oakengates train station. Officers attended to support British Transport Police who are now dealing with the incident."

