Assurances offered over long-standing drainage problems at a Newport football field

A long-running issue with a waterlogged football pitch at Shuker Fields in Newport continues to cause disruption for local football players and residents, with matches repeatedly postponed and recreational use of the site increasingly restricted.

The problems have persisted for several years, but one local councillor said the issue is worsening as periods of heavy rainfall and extreme weather become more common.

Just last weekend, Nova United Football Club, which relies on the site, took to social media to ask residents to avoid walking or riding over the marked-out pitches.

The appeal followed the cancellation of several games after snowfall, which left the already waterlogged ground in particularly poor condition. Photographs shared by the club showed a waterlogged pitch churned up by tyre marks.