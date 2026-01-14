'No post since Christmas': Shropshire MP to meet Royal Mail chief after raising problems with delays in Commons

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, had asked for an explanation from Gareth Thomas, the minister in charge of postal services when he spoke in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The senior management of Royal Mail has now agreed to meet the MP.

Mr Pritchard said: "Since Christmas, hundreds of my constituents have not received a single latter by Royal Mail. :This is causing huge anxiety for those waiting for medical results, important documentation, job offers, etc.

"The local postmen and women said this is a result of management decisions at the most senior level. The possibility of the minister for Royal Mail and postal service coming to the house to make an urgent statement to ensure this is thoroughly and fully investigated, and those letters begin to land on doormats once again."

Mr Pritchard said he had received complaints from constituents in Albrighton, Shifnal and Newport.

Royal Mail acknowledged there had been a problem in the area, but denied Mr Pritchard's claim that there had been delays of up to two weeks.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "Recent severe weather conditions and an increase in sickness absence have had an impact on deliveries to some addresses in the last week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and our posties are going above and beyond to ensure daily deliveries resume as quickly as possible.”