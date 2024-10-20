Historic pub near Newport gives a nod to the past and a warm welcome to the present

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Swan Hotel at Forton, near Newport, is one of those pubs which has kept its look and heritage from the past and provides a traditional and also dramatic setting for people to enjoy a pint and some food in.

The Swan Hotel was opened in the 1760s and stands on Eccleshall Road. It is a Georgian building which underwent a Joule’s Brewery restoration in the summer of 2020.

The large car park provides the entrance into the bar, which is adorned with reclaimed panelling and two large fireplaces, with each room providing a different look, with wood panelled walls, secluded areas for drinking and eating and unique objects on the wall.

It has undergone several changes in look and management over the years and is currently owned and run by Joule's, with Joe Bishop part of the team running the pub day to day.

Every room is picturesque and worth taking time to look at

The assistant manager said the charm of the building was one of the things which drew him there, as well as having had an excellent lunch.

He said: "I'm from Newport and I've always been aware of this pub and, one day, I came in for lunch and really enjoyed the atmosphere, while the people working there really made me feel welcome.