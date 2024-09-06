Four new homes planned for land behind Newport petrol station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four new homes behind the Gulf Nix Service station on Forton Road in Newport could be built if the newly submitted plans are given the go-ahead.

Until 2023, the land had been used as a paddock for second-hand car sales.

Planning permission was originally given for the land back in 1993 for six four-bedroom homes, which was updated and renewed in 2003.

Nix Service Station, Forton Road. Photo: Google

The land has however now been split into two, and three new homes on part of the land are currently under construction.

But Staffordshire-based MAG Developments Ltd want to build four more properties, each with two bedrooms.

The application form states that the properties would be built with "Victorian features" in the design, such as decorate timber barge boards and sliding sash windows, to match the "significant Victorian influence" of properties in the town.

The full application is available to view on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number TWC/2024/0658.