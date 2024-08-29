Firefighters called to reports of car fire near Shropshire primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened near Crudgington Primary School in Crudgington, halfway between Shrewsbury and Newport.

When crews arrived they found the smoke had been caused due to the vehicle overheating.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 3.53pm on Thursday, August 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'car fire' near Crudgington Primary School, Crudgington. Report of smoke from a car, that was found to be due to overheating."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.