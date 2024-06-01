'Fly high': More tributes left at scene of tragic car crash which killed three teens

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger died at the scene after the Ford Ka they were travelling in hit a tree on Cannock Road, Penkridge, shortly before midnight last Saturday when a Ford Ka collided with a tree.

They have since been identified as Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, respectively

(L-R): Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, Morgan Jones and Sophie Bates

A 17-year-old girl, Sophie Bates, from Stafford, who was a rear seat passenger, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Another rear seat passenger, Brooke Varley, aged 17, from Newport, was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

In a statement issued by Staffordshire Police on Friday, Brooke paid tribute to her friends, saying she was "so upset to have lost such amazing people".

A Welsh flag adorns the tree on Cannock Road

Fresh tributes have now been left by loved ones next to a tree on Cannock Road in memory of the three teens who lost their lives.

Among a sea of flowers lies teddy bears, cards, and a rugby ball marked with the words "fly high".

A teddy bear is among the items that have been left in tribute

A Welsh flag also adorns the tree, featuring messages from friends and family, including one which reads "our son, forever in our hearts".

A card attached to a bouquet of flowers says: "To our beautiful princess Sophie, 17 forever. Sleep tight."

A rugby ball marked with the words 'fly high' has been left at the scene of the crash

In an earlier tribute, Dafydd Hûw's family said he "would do anything for anyone", whilst Morgan Jones was described as a "caring and loving young man" who "excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping".

Sophie Bates' family have also paid tribute, describing their "princess" as "full of fun and beyond witty".

In a statement issued on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said officers are "still keen" to speak to witnesses and to those with any information about the car leading up to the crash.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact the force by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, calling 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or via Live Chat on its website.