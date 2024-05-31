Occupants uninjured following two car crash in Newport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Shrewsbury Road in the town at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson said three fire engines were sent to the scene but the occupants were out of their vehicles.

The spokesperson added: “The casualties were assessed by fire service personnel and the incident was left with the police.”

West Mercia Police have been approached for more details.