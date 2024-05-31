'I'm so upset to have lost such amazing people': Crash survivor's tribute to 'amazing' friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brooke Valley, 17, from Newport was in the rear seat of a Ford Ka when it hit a tree on Cannock Road, Penkridge, at around midnight last Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the tragic incident where, upon arrival, crews discovered the four patients.

Driver Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, and front seat passenger Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, were both sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with Sophie Bates, 17, from Stafford, and Brooke both being transported to hospital.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Sophie passed away from her injuries on Tuesday.

This message was left too Dafydd Huw Craven-Jones, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

The tributes consisted of touching heartfelt messages, flowers, teddy bears, Welsh flags and rugby balls

Now, Brooke – who has since been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home – has released a tribute to her friends, saying that she is thinking of their families and everyone affected by the incident.

Brooke said: "I wanted to write a tribute for my three friends Sophie, Morgan and Daf. I am so upset to have lost such amazing people from my life.

"Sophie was the kindest person who lived her life to the fullest. She is my inspiration to get better and do everything she didn’t get a chance to do. She will forever be in my heart.

Touching tributes have been left at the scene of a crash that has taken the lives of three people

Messages from family members and friends were left for the teenagers

"Morgan was one of the funniest people I know. He was always respectful, kind and sweet. He always looked out for me.

"Daf had a kind soul and loved his friends. I’m thinking of their families at this sad time and everyone who is affected by this tragic incident."

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, died after the crash

Morgan Jones

A tribute released by Dafydd Huw's family also paid tribute to their 'wonderful son', saying that he was the 'kindest loving person you could wish to meet'.

In Morgan's family's tribute, they said that their son 'was a kind and loving young man who we were so proud of' going on to say that 'he will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends'.

In a moving tribute, Sophie's family said they 'were so proud of the young adult Sophie was becoming' and that their 'darling Sophie will be sorely missed and loved eternally'.

Sophia Bates sadly died after being rushed to hospital following the devastating crash

Staffordshire Police have thanked everyone for the messages of support left at the scene and on social media, which included an array of flowers, touching messages and Welsh flags, with officers saying that the families of the teenagers are receiving specialist support.

An appeal for information into the circumstances of the tragic incident is still ongoing, with Staffordshire Police asking anyone with information about the car leading up to what happened to get in touch by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, or alternatively via their 101 number, quoting log 813 of 25 May.