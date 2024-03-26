Library to reopen under town council control after borough council bows out

Out of the nine libraries within Telford and Wrekin, Newport Library in the town's High Street remains one of only four that are still run by Telford & Wrekin Council - but that is all set to change next week.

As of Tuesday, April 2, Newport will join Donnington, Stirchley, Dawley, Madeley and Hadley as one of the many community libraries under the control of town councils.

Earlier this year, Newport Town Council agreed to sign a 100-year lease of the high street library, hiking council tax in the process.

Mayor of Newport, Councillor Ian Perry said: “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached and that this valuable community resource has been retained for the residents of Newport.

“Newport Library not only provides access to a wealth of books and reading material but is an invaluable community hub providing resources such as printing facilities and internet access, children’s bounce and rhyme sessions, first point contact for blue badges and bus passes, as well as a venue for local organisations and services, to name just a few.”

The Newport Community Library will be officially opened by the Mayor at 10am next Tuesday.

In one of his first roles as the new town crier, David Stringer will be outside to herald the opening and invite members of the public to join in the celebrations. Also present at the opening will be members of Newport Town Council, library and council staff.

Children are invited to attend the festivities dressed in their World Book Day costumes or as their favourite literary character, and those dressed in costume, who are members of the library or sign up to join the library, will receive a free goody bag.

There will also be free face painting and children’s crafts available throughout the day.

The Newport Community Library opening hours will remain the same, opening on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 1pm.

Joanne Reay, Newport Town Council clerk, said: “Libraries help battle against loneliness, providing a safe, welcoming space for residents to work, meet and even do puzzles.

"They connect people with books, but they also connect people with people and that has never been as crucial as it is today.”