Crops trampled and equipment damaged as vandals trash Newport allotment

Police say the damage occurred between Friday, August 4, and Sunday, August 6, and they are appealing for information.

PCSO Susan Tindale, of the policing team in Newport, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to the allotment site in Meadow View Road, Newport and are appealing to local residents for information.

"Reports of damage to the gates, equipment broken, crops pulled out and trampled on occurred between Friday, August 4, and Sunday August 6."

Officers say if anyone has information about the damage should let West Mercia Police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk