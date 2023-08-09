Crops trampled and equipment damaged as vandals trash Newport allotment

By David TooleyNewportPublished: Last Updated:

Vandals attacked an allotment site in Newport, trampling on crops and damaging equipment,

Police say the damage occurred between Friday, August 4, and Sunday, August 6, and they are appealing for information.

PCSO Susan Tindale, of the policing team in Newport, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to the allotment site in Meadow View Road, Newport and are appealing to local residents for information.

"Reports of damage to the gates, equipment broken, crops pulled out and trampled on occurred between Friday, August 4, and Sunday August 6."

Officers say if anyone has information about the damage should let West Mercia Police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News