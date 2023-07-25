Residents breathe sighs of relief as A41 diversion traffic chaos eases on second day

New signs have been erected near Sambrook

On Monday morning, Telford & Wrekin Council closed the A41 from the Forton roundabout north of Newport up to Telford and Wrekin’s northern Shropshire boundary near Hinstock.

The pre-planned closure, which had been advertised with signs and is expected to last until September 3, has resulted in a 29-mile diversion being put in place.

However, on Monday residents in villages around the closed trunk road said the closure had led to "absolute chaos" as motorists tried to avoid the near 30-mile diversion and tried to find shortcuts along the rural route.

On Monday, Telford & Wrekin Council said they did not have "legal powers" to enforce the official diversion but urged motorists not to deviate from the prescribed route to avoid clogging up village roads.

Residents in Sambrook, near Newport, which saw gridlock at certain times yesterday as HGVs and other vehicles tried to negotiate the narrow country lanes around the village, said things had improved on the second day of the A41 closure.

Keith Newton, who lives in Sambrook, said Tuesday's rush hour saw no repeat of the chaos that affected the village on Monday.

He said: "It is definitely quieter today. There were a few problems earlier on when an HGV tried to get down here, but things are better this morning.

"Why that is, I don't know. Whether the council has made some changes or people are just getting used to the closure, I don't know but it is definitely quieter."

He added that some signs erected at the bottom of the road seemed to be working in deterring vehicles.

Julia Price, who lives in Pickstock near Sambrook, added that she too had noticed the traffic was better on Tuesday.

She said: "It is a bit quieter today and I think people have altered their routes after yesterday. I just wish they would slow down a bit as these roads are not designed for such speeds.

"I appreciate people have to get to work but at the moment the road is too dangerous."

Engineers from Telford & Wrekin's highways team were on the diversion route yesterday.