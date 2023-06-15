Casualty cut out of vehicle after crash near Newport - while police search for man who 'ran off' from the scene

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Traffic started backing up on the A41 in Chetwynd, just north of Newport, from around 1.20pm due to the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported several police cars and fire engines rushing to the scene.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed crews were dealing with an incident involving two vehicles.

They said: "Two vehicle road traffic collision, crews using Holmatro cutting equipment to release one casualty".

West Mercia Police said: "At around 1.15pm we called to a two car collision on the A41 at Chetwynd involving two cars.

"All emergency services are currently in attendance.

"The driver of one of the vehicles (a man in his 40’s) involved has ran off from the scene of the collision," the statement continued.