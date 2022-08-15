Newport Swimming Pool now more 'energy efficient', says council

Pictured with Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre staff are Cllr Carolyn Healy, Robin Glover Leisure Operations Manager and Cllr Kelly Middleton.

The facilities are now fully reopened following a Carbon Reduction Scheme work at the site as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and its On Your Side investment programme into the borough.

The significant investment came as a part of the council’s wider £4.6 million commitment for leisure services which was announced last year to help make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour), Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and cultural services, said: “This programme of work is part of the council's commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"It will make the pool more energy efficient, improve facilities and increase the capacity of the swimming lesson programme, whilst still allowing all existing activities to continue.

"Returning customers are very happy with the facilities and the work that has been undertaken," she added.

The work has included installation of new air source heat pump and internal cladding added to the building as well as essential maintenance work to the swimming pool tank, pool surround, water filtration and circulation.

The remodelling of the pool floor to reduce the depth of the deep end and increase the shallow water area will make the pool more energy efficient, improve facilities and increase the capacity of the swimming lesson programme, whilst still allowing all existing activities to continue.

Additional maintenance works included the complete internal re-decorations of the pool hall, spectator area and pool changing facilities, upgraded pool lighting to LED, replaced guttering on the rear of the facility, installing new poolside access ladders, handrails and lane rope anchors.