New Newport business has vision of keeping dogs healthy

Nigel Paskin is a new arrival to the Newport Indoor Market

Nigel Paskin originally ran the Dogs Health Shop as an online business, occasionally attending events, but has now become the latest arrival at Newport Indoor Market.

"The pandemic affected me a lot as events and shows were cancelled throughout lockdown but I was determined that it wouldn't ruin me and it hasn't."

Nigel Paskin with his dogs (left) April, and (right) Selma, at Newport Indoor Market

"This is a massive achievement for me. I like dogs more than I like people so this is the perfect business.

"I fancied taking on Bricks and Mortar project, if you like, where people can find me regularly because not everyone likes to shop on the internet or events. I'm thrilled to become a stallholder at market."

The Dogs Health Shop provides treats with benefits, including joint care, digestion, skin and coat care, as well as health supplements.