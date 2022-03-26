Newport professor set to drive sheep through London after winning freedom of city

Professor Jude Capper receives her award

Jude Capper, the APB Chair of Sustainable Sheep and Beef Production at the university, was given the freedom award as part of the process of becoming Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Butchers earlier this month.

The Worshipful Company of Butchers has long-standing links with Harper Adams, regularly welcoming students and alumni to events at Butchers’ Hall, the company’s headquarters in London.

Jude said: “It is such an exciting opportunity to become part of the worshipful company, both in terms of the networking and fellowship opportunities, and, through their charitable and educational mission, to make a real difference to the meat industry.”

“We have some real challenges facing the industry, including the need to attract, retain and support both new entrants and existing butchers. I really look forward to helping develop new opportunities to benefit the industry as a whole.”

Earlier this year, the most recent event saw current students, plus a recent graduate from the university, invited to Butchers’ Hall for a special lunch at which their respective awards and scholarships were celebrated.

She added: “The admission process has stayed the same for centuries – after a formal interview at court at Butchers’ Hall to gain admission as a Freeman of the Company, I applied for Freedom of the City of London, and finally, Liveryman of the Company.

“It is such an honour and privilege to be part of a company that can trace its history back to 975 AD.”

Traditionally, those with the freedom of the city have the right to drive sheep across Southwark Bridge in London, with this year’s ceremony set to take place in September.

Jude said: “I am absolutely looking forward to it. It will be such an exciting event, combining venerable tradition with modern day – sustainable – sheep.

"Although a ceremonial event, I hope it will help to remind the people of London that livestock have a very important role in British life.