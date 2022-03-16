Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bomb squad to examine garden find

By Dominic RobertsonNewportPublished:

An explosives team has been sent to examine a potential unexploded bomb in a garden.

Police said a team had been sent to examine the device
Police said a team had been sent to examine the device

Some properties on Stafford Road in Newport were temporarily evacuated by police on Tuesday evening after the discovery, of what is understood to be a historic shell.

People were allowed to return shortly after and police have said that a specialist team would be visiting the site today to examine the item.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.15pm yesterday we received a report that an unexploded ordnance was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road in Newport.

“EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) are due to attend the scene this morning to examine the item.”

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News