Bomb squad to examine garden find

Police said a team had been sent to examine the device

Some properties on Stafford Road in Newport were temporarily evacuated by police on Tuesday evening after the discovery, of what is understood to be a historic shell.

People were allowed to return shortly after and police have said that a specialist team would be visiting the site today to examine the item.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.15pm yesterday we received a report that an unexploded ordnance was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road in Newport.