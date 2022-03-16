Bomb squad to examine garden find

Some properties on Stafford Road in Newport were temporarily evacuated by police on Tuesday evening after the discovery, of what is understood to be a historic shell.
People were allowed to return shortly after and police have said that a specialist team would be visiting the site today to examine the item.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.15pm yesterday we received a report that an unexploded ordnance was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road in Newport.
“EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) are due to attend the scene this morning to examine the item.”