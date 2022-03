The ambulance service attended to treat one person hurt in the incident

The ambulance service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at Lower Bar on Sunday afternoon.

The fire service, which sent four crews to the scene, said that a car had crashed into the "road furniture and bridge" shortly before 12.38pm.

The fire service were at the scene of the crash for around half an hour with a casualty being treated by paramedics following the incident.