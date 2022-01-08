VIDEO: Police and fire investigators on the scene after sixth Telford car fire in 10 days

Police and fire investigators attended The Smithfields in Newport at around 8.30pm. Nobody was hurt.

Another car fire in #telford last night… this time The Smithfields, Newport. Sixth in 10 days in the area pic.twitter.com/GbomnoKXhA — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) January 8, 2022

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 8.27pm on Friday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Newport.

"Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet in use. Police and fire investigation mobilised due to doubtful origin.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Newport. A fire investigation officer was in attendance."

It comes after a series of car fires in the town recently.

On Thursday night, a car was "deliberately" set ablaze in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

The previous Sunday, there was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

On Thursday last week, crews dealt with car fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Lane. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.