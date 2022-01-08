Notification Settings

VIDEO: Police and fire investigators on the scene after sixth Telford car fire in 10 days

By Nick HumphreysNewportPublished:

The spate of car fires in Telford continued last night another with another vehicle ablaze - the sixth in 10 days.

Police and fire investigators attended The Smithfields in Newport at around 8.30pm. Nobody was hurt.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 8.27pm on Friday, January 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Newport.

"Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet in use. Police and fire investigation mobilised due to doubtful origin.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Newport. A fire investigation officer was in attendance."

It comes after a series of car fires in the town recently.

On Thursday night, a car was "deliberately" set ablaze in Barnes Corner, Leegomery.

The previous Sunday, there was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

On Thursday last week, crews dealt with car fires where flames spread from cars to buildings in Merlin Coppice and Thornton Park Lane. Both were being treated as arson but were not believed to be linked.

There was another fire two days earlier in Glendale area of Lawley Village. Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

