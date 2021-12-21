Santa’s sleigh tour of Newport and villages raises over £2,000 for good causes

Newport Rotary Lite Santa and sleigh team wishing everyone a Merry Christmas

Santa’s sleigh in the Newport area has raised £2,184.66 for local good causes, and organisers Newport Rotary Lite said they are thrilled.

The money was raised through three weekends of the sleigh visiting Newport and adjacent villages, and includes a generous donation of £400 from Newport Waitrose.

Newport Rotary Lite elf Les Goodchild said: “We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of the people of Newport, Edgmond, Tibberton, Lilleshall and Church Aston who’ve given us so much, and to then get a generous £400 donation from Newport Waitrose too just topped it off. People have been so kind.

“What it means is we will be able to help some of the many people and areas we know are struggling locally, they are often those who don’t publicly ask for help – and we often don’t publicise what we do for them so we don’t breach confidence – but they do need some support.

"Often we give it in practical ways through differing skills and experience of our members, but sometimes funds are needed too. We help if we can, and the kindness of individuals and a supermarket in our area means we will be able to do more. Thank you!”

Les said the Rotary Lite had experienced such a positive welcome from people in towns who are glad to be able to celebrate Christmas again this year.

He added: "There have been so many super-excited children – of all ages – and a fantastic reaction from parents and grandparents, it’s been a real joy and certainly worth all the work involved.

"There have been lots of people waving, several passing drivers parked up specially to come and give us donations, some children have enjoyed seeing Santa so much they’ve come back a second time, and a lot of elderly people have stopped for a lovely chat.

"We even had a very cheerful PCSO who joined the sleigh for a while – not to arrest the naughty elves, sadly, but just to give us a bit of support. We hope between us we’ve brought some joy to Christmas.”