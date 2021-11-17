Newport Photo Club welcomes new members and sees competition success

Female Four Spotted Chaser Ovipositing by Dave Shrubb

Newport Photo Club held the first competition of the new season at the end of October.

This was an open competition so members could enter pictures on any subject and they were announced from October 26.

Baker Street by Howard Broadbent

Anonymity by Fran Hartshorne

This was the first time for 18 months that the club members were able to hold the competition under face to face conditions.

The judge for the competition was Paddy Ruske, part of the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain.

A Touch of Blue by Fran Hartshorne

Bluebell Wood by Mick Richardson

Final Approach by Ian Garnham

Golden Falls by Brian Kerrison

Howard Broadbent, from Newport Photo Club, explained more about how the club works. He said: "Most photo clubs in the country come under the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, which we are part of, and then are divided up into areas.

"Newport's club is part of the Midland Counties Photographic Alliance so judges are sent from other Midland's clubs to judge. The judges do it for free and come up to do it.

"We have picked up 12 new members since we moved to the university space so it's going very well. Everybody is impressed with the new meeting place with the huge screen and the space – it works very well.

"Members come from all over the area including Newport, Market Drayton, Child's Ercall, and there is plenty of room in the hall for social distancing.

"All competitions are run with prints and projected images categories. We swap them round for the advanced section and intermediate section each time so everyone can submit what they want to in the categories.

High Above the Dunes by Harry Cheadle

Mischkah Unwrapped by Dave Shrubb

Skateboarder by Alan Fowler

South Stack Lighthouse by Peter Humphrys

"The top images are selected and then I put them up at Cosy Hall in Newport on display."

The winners chosen by Paddy Ruske in the advanced section for prints, were: Female Four Spotted Chaser Ovipositing by Dave Shrubb; Baker Street by Howard Broadbent; A Touch of Blue by Fran Hartshorne; Mischkah Unwrapped by Dave Shrubb; Anonymity by Fran Hartshorne and Skateboarder by Alan Fowler.

Highly commended in that category was The Jazz Pianist by Edward Kosinski. Bob Colman's Time Out and Mick Richardson's Bluebell Wood were also commended for their entries.

The winners chosen by Paddy Ruske in the intermediate section for projected images, were: Windfarm Under a Big Sky by Colin Macklin; High Above the Dunes by Harry Cheadle; South Stack Lighthouse by Peter Humphrys; The Path Beyond the Fence by Brian Kerrison; Golden Falls by Brian Kerrison and Broadford on Skye by Stefan Waldendorf.

Sunrise Boats by Brian J Kerrison

The Jazz pianist by Edward Kosinski

The Path Beyond the Fence by Brian Kerrison

Brian Kerrison's Sunrise Boats and Ian Garnham's Final Approach were also commended for their entries.

The club continues with a full programme of workshops, invited speakers, competitions and members evenings at its new meeting place at Weston Hall, Harper Adams University.

Next month they have a visiting speaker, John Hayward talking on the subject of “Shropshire from Dawn to Dusk”.

Time Out by Bob Colman

Windfarm Under a Big Sky by Colin Macklin

There is also a Photoshop workshop, the second of the club's competitions, an evening on how to create an audio visual presentation and an interclub competition against Whitchurch Photographic Society.