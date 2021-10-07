Increased police patrols in Newport's parks after frequent vandalism

The skate park wall at Norbroom Park in Newport has been pushed over and vandalised

Councillors in Newport this week urged residents to use 101 to report any anti-social behaviour or vandalism to the police after the town's parks and High Street are continually targeted.

Over the past few months, both the town's parks – Victoria Park and Norbroom Park – have been subject to vandalism on a near weekly basis.

Norbroom Park's skate park was the target of swastika graffiti a few months ago, and while having its wall repaired, it was further vandalised with bricks broken and knocked over.

In Victoria Park, fences along the canal have been broken, and fishing pegs and other equipment were damaged.

That followed earlier incidents of signs being torn down and thrown in the water, fire extinguishers being thrown into the canal and tables and chairs in the park being vandalised.

Newport in Bloom's High Street displays were damaged at the weekend when flowers were torn from the planters.

Police from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team said they were aware of the problems and would be increasing patrols in the parks and affected areas.

They also encouraged residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters – which allows people to directly raise concerns to the local policing team, as the police's 101 and 999 lines can get busy.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Mike Phillips, said: “We are aware of reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour in and around the town parks in Newport, and our safer neighbourhood officers have been working closely with local councillors and residents to address their concerns.

"We will continue to work with councillors and residents to address these issues and will also be increasing our patrols around the affected areas.

"We would also encourage residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, which allows communities to raise concerns directly with their local policing team about crime in their area.

"The service is free and those who sign up can choose to receive news and appeals, local crime information and crime prevention advice via a number of different channels.