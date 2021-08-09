Nightclub to undergo facelift, councillors told

Central Square, between St Marys Street and High Street, Newport.

Central Square, in Newport, changed hands last month, with the Ross Biagini departing after 25 years and handing over to Thomas Haigh and Abdu Ozcan.

Newport Town Council member Thomas Janke told colleagues he had spoken to the new owners who agreed the 1960s-built venue was “totally out of keeping with the rest of the town”.

He was speaking during a discussion about potential Telford and Wrekin “Pride in Our High Street” funding.

Agenda papers told councillors they had been contacted by the Town Team “seeking support and commitment for preparing a bid to develop a ‘Place Plan’ and related delivery programme for an application in round three of the Telford and Wrekin Pride in Our High Street funding”.

Councillor Peter Scott said the nightclub building, on the junction with St Mary’s Street, was “the one part of the High Street that needs to be brought to its best” as the frontage “looks awful”. He said he “can’t imagine the Town Team are looking at anything other than that”.

In mid-July, the nightclub’s social media accounts confirmed Mr Haigh and Mr Ozcan as the new owners.

“As part of the new deal, there is some sort of clause about improving the exterior of it,” Councillor Thomas King said.

Cllr Janke added that he had spoken to the pair, who are both aged 22, and said they admit “feeling ashamed at the look of the building”.

“It is totally out of keeping with the rest of the town,” he added.

“There are plans afoot to have that developed.”

A July 18 post by Public Relations Manager Ian Clark on Central Square’s Facebook page set out the new owners’ plans, saying a “complete club refurb” involving extensive internal renovation was planned for early 2022.

“Some news for local residents, who we know have made comments regarding the outside of the building: In the new contract this is to be addressed, to bring it up to the standard of other buildings in Newport,” Mr Clark added.

Cllr Scott said Pride in Our High Street had delivered improvements elsewhere in Telford and Wrekin but said, having read the letter about Pride in Our High, he was “still not clear what the Town Team want” from the town council.