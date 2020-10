Part of the rails were knocked over. Photo: Thomas Janke

The black railings at the entrance to the play park on the south-east edge of Victoria Park were found in disarray yesterday afternoon.

Borough and town councillor Thomas Janke said that the damage has been reported to Telford & Wrekin Council.

A section of railing was mangled beyond repair. Photo: Thomas Janke

He said: "I hope anyone involved is okay, I’ve had no reports of anyone being injured.

"Please drive carefully on our roads at all times, thank you."