Telford's Millionaire winner Don given unique trophy to celebrate his quiz win
The Shropshire mega-mind who became the first person in 14 years to take home a million pounds from Who Wants to be a Millionaire? has been presented with a unique trophy bearing an engraving of his winning answer.
Don Fear, head of history and politics at Haberdasher's Adams Grammar School in Newport, has returned to work and will see out the year teaching students before setting off into the sunset for his well-earned retirement.
It is an incredible cap on a 33-year teaching career at a number of schools.
To mark his big win, Newport Engravers, which is just a few doors down from the school, created a unique trophy, engraving his name as well as the fateful final question and his million pound response – "Blackbeard, final answer".
Since his televised win last week Mr Fear has become something of a celebrity, giving interviews to TV news shows when he isn't continuing to impart his bountiful knowledge to his students.
The AFC Telford fan has also been a regular pub quizzer at the Red Lion in Wellington.
