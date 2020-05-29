Shropshire shark boy cycles 26 miles for the NHS

Jake Waugh, a Stafford Grammar School student from Tibberton, wanted to show his appreciation to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis but especially the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

His big brother Joe underwent open heart surgery at the hospital 15 years ago as a baby.

Jake came up with idea to raise money for NHS Charities Together by cycling 26 miles after the cancellation of this year's London Marathon.

He said: "Running 2.6 miles would have been too easy but 26 miles would have been too hard, so I thought doing that distance on my bike would be okay.

"My brother had a serious heart condition and they saved his life. I also have an auntie who works for the NHS in Stoke and it’s a really good time to raise money for them.

“People do crazy things for charity. I like superheroes and thought I could use a shark costume. At first people in the village didn’t know what I was doing, but after a while as I rode past they started clapping."

Never straying more than half a mile from his home, Jake cycled around Tibberton 24 times in two hours and 29 minutes.

He has already almost tripled his fundraising target of £200, racking up more than £550 in donations. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/shark-boy.