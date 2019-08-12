Fire guts old pub near Newport

The blaze gutted the Countess's Arms pub at Weston Heath on the A41 road near Newport.

Firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the outside after the roof fell in, leading to safety fears for anyone venturing outside.

@shropsfire have 10 assets in attendance and approximately 60 firefighters dealing with severe fire on A41 at Weston Heath. Working with partners to minimise disruption to passing traffic. Please avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/qPVsLixcTH — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019

At the height of the blaze there were 11 fire crews at the scene and flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.

Police shut the A41 between the M54 junction and Newport. It was reopened just after 7.30am.

The alarm was raised at 3.50am. It is believed that there was no-one inside the building.

Crews arriving at the fire found the old pub well alight with flames through the roof and windows shattered from the intense heat.

Simon Hardiman from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that for the safety of firefighters the operation was restricted to fighting the blaze from the outside.

He said: "We are using the aerial ladder platform to fight the fire," he said.

"Due to the structure of the building and firefighter safety, to prevent any injuries we are working from the exterior only. There is significant damage to the pub."

The main trunk road was shut for more than three hours and drivers were forced to make diversions through Damson Lane and Kings Street in Weston Heath while the emergency services fought to contain the blaze.

The fire is under control but fire crews will be at the scene for much of the day.

Mr Hardiman said a passer-by driving on the A41 raised the alarm, ringing 999.

"I believe the pub has been shut for some years and we had to gain specialised cutting equipment to get our fire engines onto the pub car park to get them off the A41. Getting water to the site was also an issue."

He said special fire investigation officers were on scene this morning to look at how the fire started.