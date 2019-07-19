Concern over Newport car park camera plan

Councillor Tim Nelson said a number of questions needed to be asked about the plans for the camera, which will limit the length of time people spend on the car park off Audley Road.

The plans were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council by agents Farrell and Clark on behalf of Britannia Parking.

Councillor Nelson said: "I think it's the first automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera in Newport.

"My request to residents is to make themselves familiar with ANPR technology. Ask questions about how the scheme is going to operate and what the implications will be, and then submit views to Newport Town Council and to Telford & Wrekin Council."

If approved, an ANPR camera will be installed at Waitrose, as well as a 5m high pole on which it will hang.

The camera registers when a car arrives and when a car leaves.

If the two pictures are further apart than is allowed on the car park, a fine will automatically be sent to the shopper.

Councillor Nelson said: "What happens if a loyal customer exceeds by two minutes, perhaps through no fault of their own queuing to get out? What happens if you visit the store twice in one day? Will the car park be accessible out of hours?

"I have spoken to management in store and they've been very helpful, but they didn't know the answer to these questions.

"This isn't a crisis. We've got a parking strategy looking at the big picture on parking in the town, but it is quite a big deal. These systems are not uncommon, Waitrose use them elsewhere, Asda use them in Telford and the Borough. The DVLA uses the technology.

"I would ask please that residents give their feedback. Ask any questions of Waitrose in store, to Newport Town Council to inform the town council's comments on the planning application and on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal."

A decision on the plans will be made by Telford &Wrekin Council in the coming months.