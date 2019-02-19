Communities groups celebrating £150,000 for improvements on Newport buildings

The town will spend its slice of the Telford 50 Legacy Fund on revamp schemes at the Guildhall, the Scout headquarters, in Longford Road, and The Hub.

This cash comes from the special £2 million Telford & Wrekin Council fund which gives £150,000 to each of the borough’s five main towns to mark as the new town 50th anniversary celebrations.

Newport Town Council will provide match funding of over £36,000 towards the improvement projects at all three buildings.

The Guildhall, a grade II listed building, will see a wide range of improvements including paintwork, heating and lighting carried out subject to planning approval.

Work has already started with the installation of a new boiler and of new carpets with and more work due to be completed in the next weeks. Dating to 1486, it hosts events including weddings and public meetings.

Newport's town clerk Sheila Atkinson said: “This is a prestigious and historic building that’s a focal point for Newport. The building needs to be preserved, carefully and sympathetically maintained to ensure the continued use and historic presence.

“As such, we are really grateful for the Telford 50 Legacy grant received (£72,400). This is likely to make the Guildhall an even more attractive venue for a wider range of events and activities while further enhancing Newport’s heritage.”

Roof repairs at the Scout HQ have already been carried out with the help of a £25,200 grant.

Newport 1st Scouts group leader Liz Metcalfesaid: “It’s important to have a suitable and modern centre where our Scout Group can meet throughout the year.

“The work carried out thanks to the Telford 50 Legacy Fund is part of renewing our centre – so other local groups will be able to use the building, and make full use of its upgraded facilities.”

While £48,000 will go to The Hub youth facility for major work to the roof, electrics, plumbing, flooring and new IT equipment.

Newport's mayor Councillor Peter Scott said: “Without the Telford 50 Legacy grant we wouldn’t have been able to deliver these improvements to these important community buildings in Newport, which are used by many people and groups in the town.

“It will help secure their future for generations to come.”

“I am really thankful to Newport Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council for their support.”