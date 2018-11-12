Comedian Jim Davidson in Newport to visit hunger striker Gus

Mr Davidson came to Newport on Saturday to sit with Gus Hales, the 62-year-old former Royal Engineer Paratrooper protesting failings in care for former soldiers.

Mr Hales, who ended his hunger strike on Remembrance Sunday, had been outside the Combat Stress centre at Audley Court since late October.

Jim Davidson with Gus Hales

Former Big Break presenter Mr Davidson visited Newport on Saturday morning to share jokes with Mr Hales.

Mr Hales's solo campaign against the lack of support for veterans after their service brought support from ex-servicemen demanding greater provision, investment, and help for those suffering with post traumatic stress disorder.

His story has captured national attention.

