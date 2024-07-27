Environmental message in Roy's new book

Roy Bradshaw from Madeley will be on hand at the library at Southwater from 2pm to 4pm to sign copies and have a chat.

"Mr B’s Busy-Bea (The Bee Bea Sea)" is the second in his series of Mr B’s Busy-Bea books and his eighth children’s book, and is described as having a subtle yet powerful environmental message.

Roy, with teaching experience in the secondary and primary sector and a former engineer in industry where among other things he wrote manuals for environmental standards, was initially inspired to pen the story by the rising quantity of plastic micro-particles in our seas.

“I always want my writing to contain a strain of reality and education while entertaining at the same time.” Roy says.

“My super-hero, Busy-Bea, in the bee world is willing to take on any task regardless of its enormity.

“An explosion of bee parasites form a formidable and deadly enemy for most bee colonies around the world – they have designed a method of mass destruction and joined forces with plastic micro-particles in the seas to rid the world of bees and take their place."

The book's hero has to find a way to deal with the threat.

The book, which is illustrated by Lisa Williams and is aimed at seven to nine-year-olds, is available through Roy's website, www.roybradshaw.co.uk, and at Amazon and at some book stores and some outlets in Madeley area. It costs £8.99.

Further information from Roy at roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com by email.