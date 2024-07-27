Environmental message in Roy's new book
A Telford author is launching his latest children's book on July 30 at Telford Library.
Roy Bradshaw from Madeley will be on hand at the library at Southwater from 2pm to 4pm to sign copies and have a chat.
"Mr B’s Busy-Bea (The Bee Bea Sea)" is the second in his series of Mr B’s Busy-Bea books and his eighth children’s book, and is described as having a subtle yet powerful environmental message.
Roy, with teaching experience in the secondary and primary sector and a former engineer in industry where among other things he wrote manuals for environmental standards, was initially inspired to pen the story by the rising quantity of plastic micro-particles in our seas.
“I always want my writing to contain a strain of reality and education while entertaining at the same time.” Roy says.
“My super-hero, Busy-Bea, in the bee world is willing to take on any task regardless of its enormity.
“An explosion of bee parasites form a formidable and deadly enemy for most bee colonies around the world – they have designed a method of mass destruction and joined forces with plastic micro-particles in the seas to rid the world of bees and take their place."
The book's hero has to find a way to deal with the threat.
The book, which is illustrated by Lisa Williams and is aimed at seven to nine-year-olds, is available through Roy's website, www.roybradshaw.co.uk, and at Amazon and at some book stores and some outlets in Madeley area. It costs £8.99.
Further information from Roy at roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com by email.