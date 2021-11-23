CCTV image released following racially aggravated assault in Madeley

CCTV footage

Officers have released the CCTV image of a man after a racially aggravated assault took place in a shop in Madeley, Telford and stock was damaged.

The incident happened on Friday, October 29 at around 6am, when a man with a black and white dog entered a shop in Madeley.

Whilst there he deliberately damaged a number of items and used racially offensive language towards the store manager.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may have information which could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ and quote crime reference number 22/96756/21.

Alternatively, you can speak 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.