Telford tradesman cleans up vandalism after bus stop mural created to honour the dead is defaced for the second time

Last month, Telford & Wrekin Council repaired damage to the bus stop mural in Leegomery, Apley, after it was defaced with white paint overnight on November 21.

The vandalism on Monday

The artwork, created by local artist Neil Willis, featured poignant Remembrance scenes with the Union Jack flag, poppies, and soldiers. Its vandalism generated widespread sadness and disappointment among residents.

All clean - picture Cedars Exterior Cleaning

After it was vandalised, the council worked with the artist to restore the shelter, ensuring the mural can continue to be enjoyed by the community.

However, on Monday, residents in Leegomery noticed the bus stop has been been vandalised again, with oil thrown over the mural.

Taking to social media, one resident said: “My grandad and his friends sacrificed themselves for this country. For what ?”

Another added: “Caused by cowards that don’t know what respect is.”

Artist Neil Wallis and Council Leader Lee Carter after it was vandalised last month

Thankfully, local man Luke Harris who runs Cedars Exterior Cleaning, a Shropshire pressure washing service, saw the vandalism and cleaned up the bus stop on Monday night.

Luke said: “After a recent act of vandalism, I couldn’t just leave it knowing it needed cleaning ASAP.

“I did the best I could with what I had, in the dark — making sure the colours of this beautiful artwork could shine through again.

“Honoured to help restore something that means so much to our community.”