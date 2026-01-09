Downed electrical cable closes road in Ironbridge
A downed electrical cable that was arcing has closed a Telford road.
Published
Last updated
The cable in Cherry Tree Hill, Ironbridge, was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service just after noon.
The fire service said the road has been closed while National Grid crews take care of the downed cable.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "National Grid now in attendance with the electricity isolated. Cherry Tree Hill is currently closed to traffic."