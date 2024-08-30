Electricity storage facility near Ironbridge beauty spot looks set for approval after concerns over fire risk and pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans were first submitted last year by company Lower Coalmoor BESS Ltd to build a new battery energy storage system off Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale near Ironbridge.

Now, almost a year on and after attracting several concerns from councillors and residents, the plans look to be getting the green light.

The purpose of the battery energy storage system (BESS) is to store excess energy to enable it to be used during times of peak demand.

The infrastructure, which includes several buildings up to around 4 metres in height and a metering substation around 6.8m in height, is proposed to be operational for 40 years.

According to the planning statement, at the end of its 40-year life, all above-ground infrastructure would be decommissioned, removed and the land returned to its original condition as an open field.

The field is currently used for grazing and a survey has identified the land as "subgrade 3b quality" due to wetness and the notable gradient with the land falling away southwards to the River Severn.

Lower Coalmoor BESS Ltd has said they have no intention to extend the site with additional BESS or other renewable energy infrastructure.