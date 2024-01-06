Reopen for business: Resilient traders bounce back after flooding

After weeks of contending with heavy rain and flash flooding, the swollen River Severn caused even more misery for many businesses lining the county's waterways.

But as the river begins to recede, and clean-up operations are taking place, businesses are reopening their doors to customers.

Many of the workers at Merrythought Village by Dale End in the Ironbridge Gorge are used to navigating the will of the river.

When the barriers go up, Ironbridge Antiques shop assistant Helen Harding said preparations are now a "well organised operation".

Helen Harding from Ironbridge Antiques and Wendy Leath from Vintage Corner with Kerry Medlyn and Sandra Pavlovic from Something Different By The River Coffee House

The building, which is also home to Something Different By The River Coffee House and Ironbridge Vintage Corner, was closed for two days while the river was at its highest point.