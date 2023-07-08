Fire at Ironbridge pub after water enters fusebox

The Malthouse in Ironbridge. Photo: Google

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Malthouse in Ironbridge shortly after 8pm on Saturday, after heavy rain.

Operations experts attended alongside firefighters from Tweedale, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury.

A statement from the service on Twitter at 9.20pm said: "We are pleased to confirm this fire is now under control and there were no injuries.

"Thank you to the staff and customers for your prompt evacuation. Crews remaining on scene to check for fire spread. Please avoid the area if you can."