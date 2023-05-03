Tributes to singer and actress Vicky Wright after death aged 63

Tributes have poured in on Twitter, with many people talking about their shock

Kelly Wright-Warhurst posted a message on her mother's Twitter page to say that the 63-year-old Vicky had died on Wednesday morning, days after Vicky's fiancé Bobby Davro had announced that she was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Ms Wright-Warhurst said: "Hello everyone. Some incredibly devastating news to share as my wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning.

"I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways."

Vicky was engaged to comedian Bobby Davro

Vicky Wright, the daughter of Wolves and England football legend Billy Wright, had been diagnosed with the disease last year.

Her fiancé, comedian Bobby Davro, revealed the diagnosis in an interview with the Daily Star last week.

He said: "To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It's so sad. It's extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful.

"My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine.

"I always remember this quote - 'don't let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world'.

"Vicky's illness is a tragedy, and it's been a personal and family tragedy until now. But now I hope talking about it can help other people.

"There are millions of other people with partners and wives and husbands who are going through the same thing. I just want to tell them you have to push ­forward and get back up – and ­never, ever let life beat you."

Her daughter, Kelly Wright-Warhurst, posted an emotional message to her "wonderful mum"

Vicky's famous footballer father Billy Wright, who was born in Ironbridge and went on to spend his entire club career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, died from the same form of cancer in 1994.

Vicky had performed as a singer and actress, following in the footsteps of her mother Joy Beverley, one third of the Beverley Sisters, also taking the stage to perform a one-woman show about her father called the 'Billy Wright Story'.

News of her death has provoked an outpouring of emotional messages to Kelly Wright-Warhurst and her family from supporters on Twitter.

She had performed a show dedicated to her father Billy, who had also died of pancreatic cancer in 1994

Dave Harrison wrote: "Heartbreaking news.

"I got to know your mum in recent years. She was always great company and appreciative of the stories I used to share with her about her dad (your grandad), another friend and hero of mine.

"It was clear how she got her wonderful character. RIP lovely lady."

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour said: "So sorry for your loss.

"Sending love to you and your family."

Vicky was a keen Wolves supporter. She is pictured with her sister Babette Woodham by the Billy Wright statue at Molineux

Darren Smith wrote: "My goodness what incredibly sad news. I’m so sorry to hear this news.

"Vicky was always someone who brought some great stories about Wolves with her, really shocked by this news.