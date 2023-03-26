Hundreds of runners hit historic streets for Ironbridge Half Marathon

Runners in the Ironbridge Half Marathon passing through Ironbridge. Photo by David Bagnall

The Ironbridge Half Marathon, dubbed the 'run through history', has been a highlight in the calendars of many Shropshire runners since 1989.

Organised every year by the Telford Harriers club, the event relies on more than 140 marshals and volunteers to run smoothly.

Despite a rainy start to the day on Sunday, and athletes losing an hour of preparatory rest for the clocks going forward, the 32nd half marathon was hailed as an all-round great success.

Onlookers offered moral support to runners as they crossed the Iron Bridge. Photo by David Bagnall

The runners, hailing from clubs throughout Shropshire as well as further afield, gathered in Telford's town park at 10am on Sunday before taking off through the park, along the Silkin Way, passing the Blists Hill Museum.

They then followed the old Severn Valley railway line through the gorge, over the Iron Bridge itself and then back up the Silkin Way to finish in the town park again.

All 590 runners who started the race on Sunday completed it - first-timers and old-hats alike.

Spectators support the runners passing through Ironbridge. Photo by David Bagnall

As the athletes crossed the Iron Bridge, onlookers stopped to cheer them on, offering words of encouragement and the odd high-five.

Race director Paula Johnston said the event was a great success, with the weather staying on the side of the hundreds brave enough to take on the 13.1-mile challenge.

She said: "The weather was looking a bit dicey this morning at 7.30am, but luckily it mostly cleared up in time for the race."

Runners in the Ironbridge Half Marathon passing through Ironbridge. Photo by David Bagnall

To those thinking of joining up next year, Paula said: "It's a tough one, but it's a rewarding one.

"We had quite a few doing their first ever, and they all said the same thing - it's a challenge, but it's definitely worth a try.

"Our amazing marshals are on hand on the course looking after everyone, and they make it all worthwhile."